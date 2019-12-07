Mike Tindall is known for his prowess on the rugby field, his media career, and for being a supportive husband to wife Zara Tindall, the Queen's oldest granddaughter, with whom he shares two children. He showed off a new skill at a recent charity event, however, and it's one we wouldn't have predicted: singing! The 41-year-old attended a dinner for Action Cancer, an organisation which raises money for cancer detection, awareness and support in Northern Ireland. Judging by the large Christmas tree in the background and the fact that everyone seemed to be in a good mood, it was a festive celebration.

Mike and Zara have been married since 2011

The former rugby player shared some short video clips to Instagram where he quickly panned the room and people could be heard laughing. He then re-posted a clip that had been uploaded by blogger Danielle Parkinson, in which Mike showed off his vocal talents. The blogger shared a series of videos showing Zara's husband standing next to vocalist Cole Page, swaying. Billy Paul's classic song Me and Mrs Jones was playing and Cole sang, "We meet every..." before passing the microphone to Mike, who sang: "day." Cole continued: "At the same..." to which Mike added: "café". But things really took off at the chorus, when Mike lost his inhibitions and belted out: "Me and Mrs Jones," to cheers and applause from the crowd.

The retired rugby player was captured belting out a song

Earlier this week, James Haskell's wife Chloe Madeley revealed that the royal couple had supported her husband during his recent stint in the Australian jungle on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Mike used to play alongside James, and Chloe appeared on Lorraine via video link on Monday, where she told the host: "Tins just thinks the whole thing is a great opportunity to make James suffer, and is voting for him to do every Bushtucker Trial that he possibly can." Zara, meanwhile, was more supportive. Chloe said: "Z [Zara] has been amazing, she messages me the whole time to check up on me. She's been great!"

