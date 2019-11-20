Mike Tindall revealed earlier this week that just like the rest of the nation, he's been sitting down each evening to watch I'm a Celebrity. But this year has a special significance for the former rugby player as his close pal James Haskell is one of the celebrity campmates. And much to Mike's delight, he's seizing the opportunity to see his friend squirm by voting for him to take part in the dreaded Bushtucker trials! Speaking on Wednesday's House of Rugby podcast, which he presents alongside James and Alex Payne, Mike revealed that he downloaded the I'm a Celeb app so he could vote for James to be joined by scorpions in Tuesday's Face Your Fears trial.

"I have downloaded the app and I voted for Hask to deal with scorpions," Mike told Alex. "Then I had to pick other people but I didn't want to pick anyone else – 'I want to pick James Haskell five times please' – I wasn't allowed to…" Unfortunately for Mike, who is married to Zara Tindall, he didn't get his wish to see James joined by scorpions. Instead, the public voted for James to have rats join him in his helmet during the trial. The dad-of-two is hoping though that when James' wife Chloe Madeley makes an appearance on I'm a Celebrity: Extra, she'll be able to give the crew some tips on how to make James feel more uncomfortable in the jungle. He added: "Hopefully she gives them the blueprint on how to annoy him and then you'll just see a raging Haskell."

Just before James entered the jungle, Mike appeared on the House of Rugby podcast to speak about his friend's participation in the show. He said: "Just to talk about the level of celebrities you get on that platform, it's an insane thing to hear. Haskell is well and truly on that train, I cannot wait to see how he goes. I hope they really give him some…"

On how James will do in the jungle, Mike confessed that viewers will get to see his more "sensitive side". He confessed: "I see it happening two ways. I mean he's not going to get fed very much, so he's going to get hungry. He could be all laughs and jokes or someone could really annoy him and he chokes someone out on live TV." He added: "I don't know if he has any phobias, he hasn't told anyone… You might see his sensitive side."

