The Queen pictured baking with Prince George in adorable photos The Queen was joined by three generations of her family

Buckingham Palace has released new photos of the Queen and her family together at Christmas. The gorgeous images show the 93-year-old monarch and her great-grandchild Prince George making Christmas puddings as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres.

The photos were taken in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace by Getty photographer Chris Jackson during the Queen's Christmas lunch on Wednesday. Prince Charles, the Duke of Cambridge, and his eldest son Prince George, six, are included in the snaps alongside her Majesty. The four generations of the Royal Family represent a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel to Second World War veterans.

Four generations of the royal family bake Christmas puddings

The mixing session was led by one of The Royal British Legion’s care home chefs and Army Catering Corps veteran, Alex Cavaliere, and attended by four veterans – Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman. A new Royal British Legion recipe was created for the launch, with the Royal Family uniquely adding poppy seeds to the mixture, in a nod to the charity’s iconic symbol of Remembrance.

The family stirred four puddings together - which traditionally brings good luck - and each placed commemorative sixpences into the mixture, ready to be found by those attending the get togethers next year. These special puddings will form part of the 99 puddings distributed across the Legion’s network in time for the Christmas 2020 get togethers, marking the charity’s 99th year. Footage of the session will be shown in The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast on Christmas Day.

Footage of the session will be shown during the Queen's Christmas broadcast

The Royal British Legion’s Director General, Charles Byrne, said: “Bringing people, families and communities together lies at the heart of the Legion’s work and has done since we were founded in 1921. As we head towards our centenary in 2021, we are proud to start a new tradition for our community with the support of our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and three generations of her family."

Prince Philip was admitted to hospital on Friday

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, was noticeably absent from the family photos. Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday, for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. In a statement Buckingham Palace said: "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor." The news came after the Queen arrived at King's Lynn rail station by commuter train on Friday afternoon to begin her Christmas holiday at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also on a six-week break from royal duties and are spending their time privately in Canada with their seven-month-old son Archie.

