Meghan Markle reveals close bond with Kate Middleton in new reflective post The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked back at their 2019 ahead of New Year's Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted fans on New Year's Eve with a montage on their Instagram account of some of their best moments from 2019, which included the arrival of their son Archie Harrison, and photos from their royal tours. And among the images was a sweet picture of Meghan with her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, taken during their day out at Wimbledon in the summer. The photo showed the pair smiling as they stood up to cheer on the players from inside the royal box. Harry and Meghan also featured a group shot of their family, including Kate and Prince William, which was taken at Archie's christening.

The Sussexes chose a sweet photo of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in their 2019 roundup post

Watch video: Take a look at the Sussexes 2019 round-up

Alongside the video montage, Harry and Meghan wrote: "Looking back at 2019.... 'Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.'" The pair also credited Chris Martin for allowing them to use Coldplay's music to accompany their montage and gave photo and video credits: "Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs. Photo and video © SussexRoyal. Thanks to PA for additional images and footage."

The royal couple also shared a previously unseen photo of Archie and Harry

It's been an incredible year for Harry and Meghan, with their highlight, of course, was the arrival of their son. While they have worked hard to protect their little boy's privacy, the royal couple have shared a few glimpses of their son in the past few months. In their video montage, they chose to share a previously unseen picture of Harry and Archie, which had been taken on the beach. In the photo, Archie looked adorable wrapped up warm in a wooly hat and jacket, and royal fans were quick to observe just how much he looked like his dad when he was a baby.

Over the festive season, Harry and Meghan have spent Christmas in Canada with their young family, and have been spotted by members of the public hiking on Vancouver Island during their stay. The couple haven't been seen in public for over six weeks, having taken some time off from royal duties. They were last seen out together when they attended the Remembrance Day services. Harry then made a solo appearance when he met winners of the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

