Lady Louise Windsor borrows outfit from The Countess of Wessex for moving appearance The young royal's sweet detail you may have missed

On Sunday, two days after the Duke of Edinburugh's tragic passing, the Earl and Countess of Wessex headed to The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor for a church service and sweetly met members of the congregation afterwards.

They were joined by their 17-year-old daughter Lady Louise Winsdor. The young royal wore black in honour of her late grandfather.

On close inspection, we noticed she was wearing a Prada wool jacket with gold buttons and a matching gold button black shift dress, also by the high end brand.

Prince Charles delivers a moving tribute to his "dear Papa"

Louise donned a Loewe black leather bag. We think her choice of outfit is truly lovely, because it was borrowed from her mother Sophie - keeping it in the family for this very sad time.

Sophie also wore black - sporting a Catherine Walker coat, a Sophie Habsburg clutch bag and her LK Bennett Harley Black Suede Pumps.

Lady Louise looked beautful in Prada

This isn't the first time that horse-loving Louise has borrowed her mothers clothing for appearances. And who can blame her? The blonde ladies look to be a similar size. Not only that, but royals love to recycle their threads, so this fits in with the sustainable fashion movement, too.

The Countess of Wessex and Sophie wore black at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor

Memorably,back in 2018, Lady Louise went to an Easter Church Service and borrowed her mum's Sophie's Noble MacMillian plum tassel pouch. Sophie has jazzed up many an outfit with this versatile purse so it was a great choice.

On Christmas Day 2019, mother and daughter headed to church in Sandringham. Sophie looked as impeccable as ever, rocking a Suzannah Brodie coat with an Emilia Wickstead 'Dalia' blouse and 'Richie' printed skirt.

She accessorised with a Jane Taylor headband and her fave Sophie Habsburg clutch. Louise meanwhile, wore a gorgeous Stella McCartney tartan coat that Sophie has worn and carried a nude Sophie Habsburg clutch her mother has sported many times. Louise also rocked a plaited headband by Jane Taylor - one of her mum's favourite milliners.