Kate Middleton's favourite fashion designer Amanda Wakeley mugged by axe-wielding moped robbers

One of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite fashion designers was targeted by axe-wielding moped robbers on Wednesday morning. Amanda Wakeley, 57, was mugged for her watch, as she was driving near Chelsea Harbour, west London, according to MailOnline.

The thieves allegedly let the tyres of her down before threatening her with an axe. Amanda is said to be unhurt, but a source told the newspaper: "This has obviously been a terrifying experience."

Amanda's husband Hugh Morrison published a post on social media, with a photo of the alleged assailants, following the incident. According to MailOnline, he wrote: "Urgent, Amanda Wakeley was mugged this morning for her watch as she was getting into her car. The moped assailants had earlier let down her tyres to make her stop to investigate and came up behind her, threatening her with an axe. She is unhurt but naturally shocked.

Kate wearing an Amanda Wakeley dress in 2011

"The police have been amazing but say that this happens 5-6 times every day in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and have asked us to share this. There are a lot of witnesses and the police feel that the culprits will be caught. In the meantime, Amanda just wants to share her experience and hopes that everyone stays safe."

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at approximately 09:30hrs on Wednesday, 13 November to reports of a robbery in SW10. The victim, a woman believed aged in her 50s, was threatened by two males on a moped. One was armed with an axe. Her watch was stolen during the incident."

They added that there were "no reports of any injuries" and "a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob. He has been taken into custody." Their enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Meghan wearing an Amanda Wakeley coat

Amanda Wakeley's designs have been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge and most recently by the Duchess of Sussex. The fashion designer launched her line in 1990 and rose to prominence, when Princess Diana wore one of her skirt suits to announce her retirement from public life in 1993.

HELLO! has reached out to Amanda's team for comment.

