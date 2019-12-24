Revealed: Where Archie's festive jumper is from in the Sussex Christmas card We love it...

You can't beat a festive knit at Christmas, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's Christmas jumper certainly didn't disappoint. In his first ever royal Christmas card, the 7-month-old royal smiled for the camera wearing a knitted sweater by Boden. The sweet snap shows the gorgeous family all grinning as Archie makes a beeline for the camera. We haven’t seen much of the tot since his arrival in May, but he was certainly the main attraction for the royal card this year.

Archie's knitted jumper is by Boden, and is made from a cosy cashmere in classic grey marl. The £65 jumper features a polar bear on the front and has button detailing - ideal for easy dressing. The website states: "The luxurious yarn is not only ideal for warm cuddles, but it's machine washable too. It comes in its own box to make a lovely present, and buttons on the front make for easy and quick dressing."

Polar bear jumper, £65, Boden

Fortunately, it’s still available to buy - although it's quickly selling out so if you're desperate to copy the mini royal, you must act fast.

Prince Harry and Meghan are understood to have sent the card via email to friends and staff, while hard copies were sent to family members. The photo was captured by Meghan's friend Janina Gavankar, and captures an intimate family moment, likely taken during their time off in Canada.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Harry and Meghan most likely chose Boden because it is a sustainable fashion brand - the website states: "We want you to wear the stuff you buy from us for a really long time. We’d like our designs to live on in your wardrobe and stay out of landfill. And we’re committed to creating a healthy working environment for everyone involved in their making."

