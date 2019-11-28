Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interrupt break to send Thanksgiving message to fans

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying s break from royal duties, but on Thursday they took time to send a personal message to their fans on social media as they celebrated Thanksgiving. On the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the royal couple wrote: "Wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours." This Thanksgiving will be extra special for Harry and Meghan, as it is the first one they will be marking with their baby Archie, six months. Fans adored the sweet gesture and many took to commenting on the post. One wrote: "Many continued blessings to you and yours," while another wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving to Archie and his parents. Will you be eating turkey today?" A third added: "Happy Thanksgiving! Archie's first! Enjoy."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their son Archie's first Thanksgiving

It's been a special week for Harry and Meghan, who celebrated two years since they announced their engagement on Wednesday. To mark the milestone, the royal couple shared a never-before-seen black-and-white photo from their wedding day. The new portrait was shared alongside a photo of the couple on the day they announced their engagement on 27 November 2017 in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden and a third of them with their son Archie at the photocall in Windsor Castle, two days after his birth. The caption read: "On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world."

The royal couple are doting parents to their baby son

Harry and Meghan started their six-week break from royal duties last week, with Harry carrying out his last public engagement on Sunday evening. The royal attended the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The last time Meghan was seen in public was during the Remembrance Sunday service with the rest of the royal family. The Duchess, 38, watched the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, alongside the Countess of Wessex and Sir Timothy Laurence.

It's not known whether the royal couple are in the UK or the US, but it's understood that they will take their son Archie to Los Angeles to visit Meghan's mother Doria Ragland during their break. There is also a chance that the family will remain there until over the festive period, as it was confirmed last week that the Sussexes will not be joining the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas this year.

