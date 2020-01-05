The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans as they stepped out on Sunday morning to attend the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. As ever, Kate looked stylish dressed in a purple jacket teamed with a navy trilby, while Prince William was smart in a suit and tie. It is thought that the couple's three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, were staying at Anmer Hall, the family's country house where they have been staying in during the Christmas holidays. Last week, the Queen attended church with Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, who arrived with his wife the Countess of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals her big regret on Christmas Day

The Cambridges have been keeping a low profile over the past week, having been enjoying spending quality family time with their children while they are off school. They will head back to London later today to be ready for the new school term on Monday. Both George and Charlotte will be back to class tomorrow at their school, Thomas's Battersea.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton send personal message during emotional time

The young royals made their public walkabout debut on Christmas Day as they accompanied their parents for the first time to the morning church service in Sandringham. Charlotte stole the show as she was pictured hugging a lady in a wheelchair who had given her a pink inflatable flamingo. The little girl also chatted to a member of the crowd, Karen Anvil, who famously took the 'fab four' photo of the Cambridges and Sussexes walking together to church in 2017. Karen gave Charlotte a doll, which the young royal was pictured accepting from her.

It sounded like the Cambridges had a wonderful Christmas with the rest of the royals. While it is a private affair, Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, has previously given an insight into the family's traditions at Sandringham. During a conversation on House of Rugby in 2018, the former rugby star was asked whether Christmas is good at the castle, to which he replied: "Yeah it is good. So Christmas Day is a little more quiet because it's actually a cold buffet because they give everyone the day off, and their big day is Christmas Eve." Mike also explained that the family all sit around to watch the Queen's speech together "with a little glass of something." Last year, the Downton Abbey Christmas special was a popular choice with many other family members when it came to television choices. "I don’t watch it, but there's a lot of people who do," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.