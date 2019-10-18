Prince William and Kate Middleton's Pakistan tour itinerary revealed – Day 5 The Duke and Duchess continue their tour of Pakistan

On their final day in Pakistan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take puppies through their paces on a visit to Islamabad’s Army Canine Centre, which is modelled on the UK’s Defence Animal Training Centre at Melton Mowbray.

The UK has provided training and advice to the Pakistan Armed Forces for more than a decade and currently helps to breed and train dogs to identify explosives, by supporting the Pakistan Counter Improvised Explosive Device programme. William and Kate will join dog handlers for a training session before taking some of the puppies through an agility training activity.

Next, the royal couple will take to the skies to fly over the Khyber Pass – a key strategic route between Pakistan and Afghanistan with a rich history. They will visit military post with dramatic views over the Hindu Kush and Tora Bora Mountains, once the hideout for Al Qaeda figurehead Osama Bin Laden.

William and Kate will be briefed by the Khyber Rifles on the region’s current security situation, highlighting improved relations with neighbouring Afghanistan which have resulted in the recent 24-hour opening of the Torkham border crossing to improve trade.

The Duke and Duchess will then return to the Nur Khan Air Force Base in Rawalpindi for their official departure and return to the UK.

