The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken to their official Instagram account, Kensington Royal, to send a rare personal message in support of all those affected by the Australian bushfires. It read: "'We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the wild fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firemen who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.' — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a personal message to the people of Australia

Prince William and Kate weren't the only members of the royal family to send their condolences to Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also posted a message on their own Instagram account, Sussex Royal. Taking time out from their holiday to show their support, Prince Harry and Meghan shared a series of photos of the horrific damage being done on their Instagram account on Saturday. Captioning the heartbreaking images, they wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months."

The royal couple shared a devastating image of the Australian bushfires

They continued: "From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues. This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help. To find out how you can lend your support, please see the links below to help as we have." The couple then shared links to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Red Cross Australia.

Royal fans of both the Cambridges and Sussexes were quick to thank the couples for their public support on their respective Instagram accounts. One wrote: "Thank you for this post! Worldwide support to firefighters and wild animals is needed," while another wrote: "Thank you for using your platform to spread awareness. It will take global effort to combat the damage modern life has done to our planet. This is the time for action. Please keep speaking out. Much love." A third added: "Thank you for acknowledging the situation. We stand with Australia and will help as much as we can!"

Earlier on Saturday, the Queen said she was "deeply saddened" by the fires in a message of condolence addressed to the country's Governor General David Hurley and "to all Australians". Her Majesty said: "I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia. My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need. Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time." The message was also addressed to the Governor of New South Wales, the Governor of Queensland, and the Governor of Victoria.

