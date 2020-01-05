How Mike and Zara Tindall are making the Queen proud with act of kindness during Australian trip The royal couple have been spending time on Australia's Gold Coast

Mike and Zara Tindall have spent the end of December and the start of the New Year in Australia, where the royal is competing in polo tournaments over there. And on Sunday, the pair stepped out to attend the Magic Millions Polo tournament on the Gold Coast, which was helping to raise money for the firefighter's fund to help tackle the ongoing bushfires in the country. The pair looked incredibly loved-up holding hands as they made their way to the event, with Zara dressed in a stylish red printed dress teamed with a black trilby hat and red gold chain bag, while Mike looked dapper in a navy shirt with a light blue blazer, white chinos and trainers. He completed his look with a white hat, which he carried in his hand.

Mike and Zara Tindall helped fundraise money for the firefighters in Australia

On Instagram, Mike shared a number of photos from the event, and wrote in the caption: "Awesome way to kick off @magicmillions week with the @magicmillionspolo. Such a good laugh and a great start to fundraising for the firefighter's fund! #magicmillionsfamily @countryroadman @pacificfair." Fans were quick to praise their efforts, with one writing: "This is brilliant. Go Mike and Zara. HM would be proud," while another wrote: "Great work with the fundraising guys." A third added: "Good on you for fundraising."

The royal couple are out in Australia with their two daughters, Mia and Lena

Mike and Zara aren't the only members of the royal family who are doing their bit for Australia in the country's time of need. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a message on their Instagram account, Sussex Royal, on Saturday night to encourage their followers to help. Taking time out from their holiday to show their support, Prince Harry and Meghan shared a series of photos of the horrific damage being done. Captioning the heartbreaking images, they wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months."

They continued: "From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues. This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help. To find out how you can lend your support, please see the links below to help as we have." The couple then shared links to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Red Cross Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an image of the Australian bushfires alongside their message of condolence

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a message to Australia on their Instagram account, Kensington Royal. It read: "'We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the wild fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firemen who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.' — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

Earlier on Saturday, meanwhile, the Queen said she was "deeply saddened" by the fires in a message of condolence addressed to the country's Governor General David Hurley and "to all Australians". Her Majesty said: "I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia. My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need. Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time." The message was also addressed to the Governor of New South Wales, the Governor of Queensland, and the Governor of Victoria.

