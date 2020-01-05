Nicole Kidman holds back tears as her house is under threat in Australia bushfires The Big Little Lies star has donated $500,000 to the fire services in Australia

Nicole Kidman was one of the many stars who stepped out on Saturday afternoon to attend the Gold Meets Golden brunch event in Los Angeles. But the Big Little Lies star was understandably distracted as she walked down the red carpet, telling reporters: "I'm so distracted right now with everything that is happening in Australia." The actress – who has a Georgian mansion in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales – is facing the devastating news that her home is under threat from the nearby bushfires. A representative for the star told People: "Their [Nicole and Keith Urban's] house is not on fire. It is under threat, so they are keeping a close eye on it."

The mother-of-four and her husband Keith Urban purchased their country house in 2009. The property boasts six bedrooms, along with a swimming pool, tennis court and herds of cattle and alpaca. Nicole adores spending time there, and shared glimpses of her home during her appearance on Vogue's 73 questions. The star said that her favourite thing about staying at the 11-acre property is: "The simplicity, the air, the peace," and that the Alpacas were the coolest part of her home.

The actress has been doing everything she can to help Australia, and has donated $500,000 to the fire services. Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared links to local fire services across the country, and wrote: "Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Service who are doing and giving so much right now." Many of Nicole's followers were quick to praise her for helping, with one writing: "It's heartbreaking. Thank you for donating," while another wrote: "Thank you for using your platform." A third added: "What awesome humans you are. I feel so sad for our neighbours. Feeling hopeless in NZ."

Nicole had spent Christmas in Sydney, with Keith and their two daughters, Sunday and Faith – who recently celebrated her ninth birthday. The family then went to Nashville to see in the New Year. The Others actress posted a picture of herself on Instagram watching Keith in concert on New Year's Eve. She wrote: "My favorite way to ring in the new year - watching @keithurban play in Nashville. Wishing you all a wonderful 2020 xx."

