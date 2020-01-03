Mike Tindall has shared some incredible photos from his time in Australia where he and wife Zara rang in the new year. The former rugby player, 41, had an amazing view of Sydney Harbour Bridge's fireworks display as the clock struck midnight and he shared videos with his 22.3k followers on Instagram.

The dad of two also shared a couple of snaps as he and Zara caught up with friends over lunch, including INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly. Mike captioned his Instagram post: "Sydney isn't a bad way to see in the new year!!!! And always good to catch up with great friends."

During an interview with Australian publication Now To Love, Olympic equestrian Zara was asked if she and Mike would consider relocating Down Under, to which she replied: "Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it." The couple have been regular visitors to Australia since Zara was named the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012.

The Tindalls' recent trip to the country is believed to be their first as family-of-four, with their daughters, Mia, five, and one-year-old Lena. Before jetting off to Australia, they attended the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, along with other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children.

Mike, Zara and daughter Mia on their way to the Queen's Christmas lunch

Mike recently revealed on the House of Rugby podcast that the royal children have their own separate table at the party, telling sports presenter Alex Payne and fellow former rugby player James Haskell: "I didn’t drink actually, this is the other one, the family lunch there must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on Prince Charles’ table. It was lovely, really good."

