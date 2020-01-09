12 questions we have as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties What we know about the Sussexes' decision so far

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family in a statement on Wednesday evening. Prince Harry and Meghan also revealed they plan to work to become financially independent, while continuing to support the Queen, and want to split their time between the UK and North America.

This move has raised many questions about what the future holds for the Sussexes and the royal family.

Here are 12 questions we have after Harry and Meghan's news.

How will Prince Harry and Meghan become financially independent?

Their new official website Sussexroyal.com said the couple will no longer receive funding through the Sovereign Grant from the taxpayer for their official office expenses - which it said accounted for 5 per cent of their office costs.

The Prince of Wales currently pays for the remaining cost of their public duties and some of their private costs from his Duchy of Cornwall income.

But it is not clear cut. The Sovereign Grant is also used to pay for Harry and Meghan's official royal travel, and their website said they "proudly" carry out official overseas visits in support of the Queen, suggesting they will still continue to do so.

Will they give up their royal titles?

The couple's statement does not suggest they will give up their royal titles.

Harry and Meghan married in May 2018

Will Prince Harry give up his place in the line of succession?

Harry will remain sixth-in-line to the throne, while his son Archie will stay as seventh-in-line.

What will happen to Frogmore Cottage?

Harry and Meghan will continue to base themselves at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor when they are in the UK. Their website states: "Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom."

Will they still make appearances at royal events?

The Queen is often joined by extended members of the royal family at formal events such as Trooping the Colour, which indicates that we are still likely to see Harry and Meghan on the Buckingham Palace balcony in future.

Will they keep their patronages?

According to SussexRoyal.com, the couple will support the Queen "by continuing her efforts to draw special attention to these groups as patrons of multiple organisations."

Harry and Meghan's son Archie was born in May 2019

Will they still go on royal tours?

It's likely that Harry and Meghan will still carry out royal tours as they have stated they "deeply believe in the role of the monarchy and their commitment to Her Majesty The Queen is unwavering." On their website, the couple added that they "aim to continue to fly the flag for Her Majesty Elizabeth II, as called upon."

Harry and Meghan recently travelled to Canada during their six-week break from royal duties. Speculation has suggested the royals could base themselves there as well as Meghan's native US.

Where will Archie go to nursery and school?

As Archie is only eight-months-old, Meghan and Harry's plans for his future schooling and education have not been confirmed.

How will they divide their time between UK and North America?

At this stage, it is not clear how the couple plan to balance their time between the UK and North America. Harry and Meghan recently travelled to Canada during their six-week break from royal duties.

Harry and Meghan at Canada House on Tuesday

What paid jobs could they have?

Harry and Meghan have expressed their desire to take on paid jobs, although their exact career prospects are not yet known. The Duke is a former soldier and Meghan is a former actress but the pair are about to launch their new SussexRoyal foundation.

Will Meghan return to her acting career?

The Duchess has not stated whether she plans to return to her acting career. Sussexroyal.com says "they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason, they have made the choice to become members of the royal family with financial independence." This suggests they plan to carve out new roles.

Who will pay for security?

It seems taxpayers may continue to pay for Harry and Meghan's security. Sussexroyal.com, referring to armed security by the Metropolitan Police mandated by the Home Office, said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are classified as internationally protected people which mandates this level of security." This may prove problematic though, as non-senior royals generally don't have full-time royal protection officers. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie previously faced criticism over the use of taxpayers' funding for police protection, but the Duke of York now pays for their security himself. The undisclosed cost of guarding the royal family as a whole is estimated to be more than GBP100 million a year.

