Africa holds special memories for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan's romance blossomed during a trip to Botswana in their first year of dating and their debut tour as new parents with baby Archie was to South Africa in September 2019.

Conservation is an important cause for the Sussexes, and for Prince Harry in particular, as he spent time working with projects across Africa to protect black rhinos in 2015, after leaving the army. He is also patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana.

The Duke and Duchess will therefore be delighted to know that Africa's black rhino population saw an annual growth rate of 2.5 per cent between 2012 and 2019, from an estimated 4,845 to 5,630 animals in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Dr Grethel Aguilar, Acting Director General of IUCN, said: "While Africa's rhinos are by no means safe from extinction, the continued slow recovery of Black Rhino populations is a testament to the immense efforts made in the countries the species occurs in, and a powerful reminder to the global community that conservation works. At the same time, it is evident that there is no room for complacency as poaching and illegal trade remain acute threats. It is essential that the ongoing anti-poaching measures and intensive, proactive population management continue, with support from national and international actors."

Harry and Meghan often shine a light on charities which are making an impact with their conservation work, on their Sussex Royal Instagram account. Earlier this month, they posted a series of stunning photos to commemorate World Wildlife Day and praised the work of the African Parks organisation. Before getting married, the Sussexes carried out a work trip with Elephants Without Borders in 2017.

