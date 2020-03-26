Meghan and Harry jet to LA for good, leaving Canada before borders close for Coronavirus The couple and their son have reportedly left Canada for good

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left their temporary home in Canada and settled permanently in Los Angeles, reports reveal. News broke on Thursday evening of the royal couple's surprise house move, with The Sun newspaper announcing their decision to leave Canada. Harry and Meghan reportedly flew to LA on a private jet before the borders between Canada and America were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple and their son Archie Harrison are believed to be starting a new life in a home nearby Hollywood, where they are said to be residing in lockdown. The paper reports that the move had been planned for a while. Buckingham Palace had no comment.

The move is certainly a surprising one, given the current world health crisis and following news that Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, is suffering from a mild case of coronavirus himself. An influential factor in the move will no doubt be Meghan's mum Doria, who herself lives in Los Angeles, where she works as a yoga teacher.

Meghan and Harry are thought to have moved to LA

The news follows news earlier in the day that Meghan has landed her first film gig as she prepares to leave royal life behind on 31 March. The Duchess has narrated Disneynature's Elephant documentary, it was announced on their Instagram account on Thursday. The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ from 3 April, and you'll be able to get seven days of the streaming service free when you sign up.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney to narrate the film, in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. A trailer for Elephant revealed that it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives." She recorded the voiceover in autumn 2019 before she and Prince Harry left for their six-week Christmas break in Canada at the end of last year.