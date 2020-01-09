The Queen pays tribute to Kate Middleton for special reason The monarch included some gorgeous images of her granddaughter-in-law

The Queen sent public birthday wishes to the Duchess of Cambridge on her 38th birthday on Thursday. The royal family's Instagram account posted four photos of Kate on her special day, including one of her first joint engagements with Her Majesty in Nottingham in 2012, one of the pair at the Chelsea Flower Show last summer and a third snap of them visiting King's College London in March 2019. The final photo was a portrait of the Duchess, wearing a royal blue Emilia Wickstead dress, at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust in November.

The 93-year-old monarch said in her message to her granddaughter-in-law: "Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday!" On the royal family's Twitter account, they also included a website link with information about Kate's work.

The Queen wasn't the only member of the royal family to send the Duchess of Cambridge birthday wishes. The Duchess' father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall posted a gorgeous carousel of throwback photos on social media, with the first snap showing the two Duchesses at Trooping the Colour in 2017. "Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday," the caption read, alongside a red balloon emoji.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also commented on Kensington Palace's new photo of Kate on Instagram, writing: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!"

The image showed the mother-of-three dressed down in jeans, a checked white and blue shirt and a pale grey jumper. She styled her hair down in her signature loose waves and was pictured sitting on a gate. Kate is expected to celebrate her birthday with her husband Prince William and their three young children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 20-month-old Prince Louis.

The Cambridges were pictured attending church with the Queen in Sandringham last weekend, joined by some of their closest friends - including Thomas van Straubenzee and his fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, Lady Laura Meade and her husband James Meade, as well as Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and her husband, David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley. The Duchess hosted some of her companions at the couple's country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk to kick off early birthday celebrations.

