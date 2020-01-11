Prince William addresses people of Oman in heartfelt message The royal sent his condolences to the Omani people

Prince William has sent a heartfelt message to the people of Oman following the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. Released on Kensington Palace's Instagram, the statement expressed the Duke of Cambridge's sadness at the death of the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch, and reflected on his visit to Oman in December.

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William give a speech at Crisis Centre

The statement began: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. I was truly honoured to spend time with His Majesty during my visit to Oman last month. It was clear from all those I met that he will be remembered with great affection."

MORE: Best photos of the royals playing sports including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Prince William shared the post on Instagram

MORE: Prince William takes part in secret meeting in London for special reason

Prince William also spoke of the Sultan's commitment to improving lives and his dedication to regional stability, continuing: "His Majesty was unwavering in his commitment to improve the lives of his people, and in his resolve to work towards regional stability. I am thankful for His Majesty’s many years of friendship with my family and the UK."

Lastly, William offered his condolences to the Omani people, saying: "I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Omani people, and wish to send a personal message of friendship as Oman mourns the death of His Majesty."

Earlier on Saturday, Prince Charles also released a statement on Instagram, sending condolences to the Governor-General of Canada, following the recent plane crash in Iran.

His message began: "My wife and I were utterly horrified by the appalling disaster in Iran in which so many Canadian citizens lost their lives so tragically. We can only begin to imagine the heart-rendering anguish of the families and friends of those who were killed in this catastrophe. However hopelessly inadequate it may be, we particularly wanted you to know just how much our hearts go out to all those whose grief must be unbearable."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.