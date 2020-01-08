The Duke of Cambridge surprised royal watchers as he took part in a previously unannounced engagement on Wednesday. As President of BAFTA, William joined a roundtable discussion with commissioning editors from the BBC, Channel 4, Sky and ITV, where the group spoke about the challenges and opportunities in making climate change part of the conversation for all TV audiences.

Broadcasting representatives discussed the environment and the impact it will have on the programmes they create, and the way in which TV and programming can have a positive impact on repairing the planet. William, who has been President of BAFTA since 2010, is particularly interested in conservation and the environment; he is also patron of Tusk Trust and founder of United for Wildlife.

After the private meeting, Amanda Berry, CEO of BAFTA, said: "It is incredibly encouraging to start this new year and decade with the Duke, who is passionate about the environment, joining senior broadcast leaders to discuss how the TV industry can help to highlight climate change – and the opportunities to make a difference – within their programming. At BAFTA, we believe that the creative industries represent the greatest opportunity to put these issues in the spotlight."

In the past, William has spoken openly about his desire to look after the planet for future generations, including for his children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis. During a conference on the illegal wildlife trade in London in 2018, the Duke said: "It's heartbreaking to think that by the time my children, George, Charlotte and Louis are in their 20s, elephants, rhinos and tigers might well be extinct in the wild. I for one am not willing to look my children in the eye and say we were the generation that let this happen on our watch."

