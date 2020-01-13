Kate Middleton spotted as the royal family prepares for crisis talks in Sandringham The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in London

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted leaving Kensington Palace on Monday morning as the royal family prepared for crisis talks in Sandringham, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back as senior royals.

Kate, 37, was pictured driving from her and Prince William's London residence Apartment 1A - thought to be on the school run- while her husband is believed to have stayed at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which is close to the Queen's Sandringham estate. The Duchess will reportedly stay in London to care for the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as negotiations are carried out.

Talks will take place at Sandringham House

Discussions are set to take place between the Queen and her grandson Prince Harry in the Long Library at Sandringham House on Monday afternoon. The Prince of Wales and Prince William will join them, while Meghan – who has since flown back to Canada to be reunited with eight-month-old son Archie – is thought to be taking part in the meeting via a conference call.

The royals will also be accompanied by each of their respective aides, Sir Edward Young (Her Majesty's private secretary), Clive Alderton (Prince Charles'), Simon Case (Prince William's) as well as Fiona Mcilwham (Prince Harry's newly appointed private secretary).

Key issues that are likely to be discussed at the summit on Monday include Harry and Meghan's finances as they plan to become financially independent, their titles, how they plan to balance their royal duties with their own charity work and working out who will pay to cover the cost of security to protect the couple and their young son.

The Queen, 93, attended a church service in Sandringham on Sunday and was accompanied by her grandson Peter Phillips. Prince Charles has returned to the UK from Oman for the talks after attending a condolence ceremony following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

