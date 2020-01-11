Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make website changes as they negotiate future The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step back from their royal roles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already started making changes to their website as they negotiate the future of their relationship with the royal family. One of the first edits was made to a section on their website that advises on whether or not any future financial autonomy will apply to the couple's security costs. A line that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are classified as internationally protected people which mandates this level of security" has recently been removed from site.

The section now simply advises: "The provision of armed security by The Metropolitan Police is mandated by the Home Office, a ministerial department of Her Majesty's Government, responsible for security and law & order."

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they plan to step back as senior royals, become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America.

The couple wrote: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

Later on Wednesday evening the Queen reacted via a statement from Buckingham Palace. "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement read. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

