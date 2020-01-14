A video has resurfaced showing the extraordinary moment Prince Harry pitched Meghan Markle's voiceover skills to Disney CEO, Bob Iger. The royal couple attended the London premiere of The Lion King back in July, during which Harry seized the opportunity to talk about a new role for his wife. In the video, the Prince can be seen telling Mr Iger: "You know she does voiceovers?" while gesturing towards Meghan, who is stood next to him in conversation with Beyonce and Jay-Z. "Oh really? I did not know that," the Disney chief replies. "You seem surprised," Harry responds, before adding: "But yeah, she's really interested." The conversation concludes with Mr Iger telling Harry: "Sure, we'd love to try."

At the weekend, the Times reported that Meghan has signed a deal with Disney to do a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that protects the animals from poachers. It's thought the deal was signed before the royal couple announced last week that they planned to step back as senior members of the royal family, and become financially independent.

Following a summit at Sandringham on Monday between the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of the monarch. It read: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."