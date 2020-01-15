The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to adoring well-wishers on Wednesday as they undertook a royal engagement in Bradford, Yorkshire. And during their time there, they met families from the Older Yet Wiser project, which supports grandparents with child-caring responsibilities. Kate met some ladies who were midway through crocheting, and she was shown hearts and little blankets that they had made for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While chatting to them, Kate opened up about her own experiences with knitting, and admitted that she had experienced a mishap shortly after George was born. She told them: "I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got half way down and it splattered. It's such an amazing skill."

During their time at the centre, the royal couple were also shown a huge cake which told the story of both of their lives to date through edible pictures. William told them: "Mary Berry would be impressed," while Kate said that it was "really clever," adding: "That's incredible." As ever, William and Kate were as much of a hit with the children during their visit as they were with the adults. The couple got involved with a session taking place at the Older Yet Wiser project, which saw them sing a song. Kate scooped up an 18-month-old girl called Sorayah Ahmad and danced with her in time to the music. She later played a game of peekaboo with her.

Kate is a doting mum to George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

It's been an incredibly busy time for the Duke and Duchess following the Christmas break. Their engagement follows two days after the royal conference meeting which William attended along with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince Harry, where they discussed the possible outcomes following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement that they were stepping back from their senior royal positions. While William stayed at Anmer Hall to be close to the meeting in Sandringham on Monday, Kate remained at their apartment in Kensington Palace so that she could stay with their children.

Kate waved to school children in Bradford during her royal engagement

The royal couple returned to London last week following their stay in Norfolk over the Christmas holidays. The family celebrated Kate's birthday while they were at their country home, with a celebration attended by their friends and Carole and Michael Middleton. While Kate marked her birthday in private last Thursday, the royal was inundated with messages from members of the royal family, including Harry and Meghan, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen.

