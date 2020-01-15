Who will baby Archie's playmates be as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry split their time between the UK and North America? The Duchess of Sussex is currently in Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they're stepping back as senior members of the royal family last week and revealed they plan to split their time between the UK and North America. Following discussions about Prince Harry and Meghan's future roles, the Queen released a statement in support of their decision, adding "there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."

Harry and Meghan spent their six-week festive break in British Columbia with their eight-month-old son Archie. The Duchess has since returned to Canada to be with Archie, while the Duke has remained in the UK to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws on Thursday. Harry is expected to fly to Canada to be reunited with his wife and son following his engagement.

Discussions about the Sussexes' future roles are still being finalised and it is not known whether there will be a permanent move to Canada, but here at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at who Archie's playmates could be, while the Sussexes are in North America.

Brian, John and Ivy Mulroney

Brian, John and Ivy (centre) were part of Meghan's bridal party

Harry and Meghan are believed to have spent time with Canadian stylist and close friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben Mulroney during their six-week break. Identical twins Brian and John, both nine, and younger sister Ivy, six, were part of Harry and Meghan's bridal party at the royal wedding in May 2018.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian

When US tennis champion Serena Williams isn't busy training, she could arrange playdates for her two-year-old daughter Alexis with baby Archie. Serena attended the royal wedding and helped to organise Meghan's baby shower. The Duchess has also supported her friend at Wimbledon and the US Open final.

Rylan and Remi Litt

Benita Litt and her daughters Rylan and Remi at the royal wedding

Benita Litt is one of the Duchess' closest friends and her daughters Rylan and Remi were bridesmaids at the royal wedding. Meghan is godmother to Rylan and Remi and even spent Christmas with the Litt family in LA in 2016.

Oona and Iris Seppala

Meghan lived in Toronto while filming US legal drama Suits and became close to her co-stars, including Sarah Rafferty, who played Harvey Specter's secretary Donna Paulsen. Sarah has two daughters Oona and Iris, who will no doubt look out for Archie.

Misha Nonoo

The fashion designer who collaborated with Meghan on her Smart Works capsule clothing collection last year is pregnant with her first child. The Duke and Duchess attended Misha's lavish wedding to oil heir Mikey Hess in Rome in September. We're sure close friends Misha and Meghan are already swapping parenting tips.

