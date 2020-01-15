The Duke of Sussex shared some exciting news on Wednesday amid the drama surrounding his and the Duchess of Sussex's decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family. Prince Harry announced that the 2022 Invictus Games will be hosted in Düsseldorf, Germany. Harry, who is Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: "I am honoured that Germany will take the Invictus Story further, with the sixth Invictus Games heading to Düsseldorf in 2022. Germany has been a key part of the Invictus Games family since the very start in 2014 and I know that they will be exemplary hosts in picking up the mantle and showcasing what sport continues to do for these inspirational men and women in their recovery."

He continued: "I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere. And as we look ahead to the upcoming Invictus Games The Hague 2020, I’m delighted that two new nations, Belgium and the Republic of Korea, will be taking part for the first time, bringing the number of nations in the Invictus Family to 20 in 2020."

The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2022 will bring together over 500 competitors from 20 nations to compete in a series of adaptive sports. The city was selected following a competitive process, with the Invictus Games Foundation Chairman, Sir Keith Mills GBE, thanking the other bids for their strong commitment to the international wounded, injured and sick (WIS) service community, and noting that, "the German Games look set to provide a fantastic experience for the competitors, and their Friends and Family."

Prince Harry announced the Invictus Games 2022 will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany

Harry's announcement comes after Meghan was pictured for the first time since leaving the UK following their shock decision. Firstly, the Duchess was pictured arriving at Victoria Harbour Airport to catch a plane to mainland Vancouver. Later, the mother-of-one paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, where she posed for a photo with a group of eight women. A picture shared on the centre’s official Facebook page showed Meghan dressed casually in a cream jumper, blue jeans, and brown boots. The caption read: "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

