Meghan Markle is back in Canada - working a new winter wardrobe

The Duchess of Sussex hasn't been seen since the news broke that she and Prince Harry are to step back from their senior royal status, so we were very pleased to see the brunette royal out and about on Tuesday, leaving her Vancouver Island home in Canada. In photographs that appeared on The Daily Mail, Meghan looked in great spirits as she wrapped up warm - which is a good job as it's freezing in Canada right now. She wore a cable knit jumper from The Row, a cosy, khaki jacket from Barbour, a pair of skinny jeans, a simple black tote bag by Cuyana and a pair of boots by Le Chameau - the same brand her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge loves.

Women's Jameson Quilted Boots, £262.50, Le Chameau

Sadly, Meghan's coat is a past-season buy, but her jumper, bag and boots are still available. In particular, Meghan's boots are known as the 'Jameson Quilted Boots' and are described as 'the ideal footwear solution for the lady who loves the outdoors.'

Minorj cable-knit cashmere-blend sweater, £1,274, The Row @ Matches

The stylish and practical boots are made from premium nubuck leather in a quilted design, which looks stylish but also offers superb comfort and protection. You can pick them up for £262.50.

The Duchess of Cambridge also loves Le Chameau

Duchess Kate has been a long-time fan of Le Chameau; they have been her choice of rain boots since 2011. The wife of Prince William often wears the 'Vierzonord' style.

Later in the day, Meghan paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, where she posed for a photo with a group of eight women.

A photo of Meghan was shared on the shelter's official Facebook page

A picture shared on the centre’s official Facebook page shows Meghan had taken off her coat, only sporting her cream jumper, blue jeans and brown boots. The caption read: "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

