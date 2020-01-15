Fast food chain Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job, specifically, a sales assistant position. Taking to Instagram, Burger King Argentina hilariously posted: "We found out that the Prince and the Duchess decided to give up their roles in the royal family and will work to become financially independent. So, we have a proposition for you: Do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us. You know that the crown will suit you perfectly. Also, after so many years of living as dukes, it is time for you to start eating like kings."

The humorous post was in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to take a "step back" from their royal duties, a move that has caused unrest among the media.

Let me tell you this because I know. PH is a soldier, veteran & servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting & fickle society. A selfless, loving father, brother & son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others. pic.twitter.com/ESsM5SY6V4 — Glenn Haughton OBE MBA (@SEAC_Defence) January 14, 2020

Glenn Haughton OBE spoke out in support of Prince Harry

But on Tuesday, a close friend of Harry made the decision to speak out publicly about the royal's good character. Glenn Haughton OBE, a senior British war soldier who developed a strong bond with Harry during their time serving, tweeted: "Let me tell you because I know. PH is a soldier, veteran and servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting and fickle society. A selfless, loving father, brother and son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others."

Glenn wasn't the only acquaintance of the Prince to tweet in his favour on Monday. Jaco van Gass, a veteran and champion Paralympic cyclist, who sustained life-changing injuries while serving in the armed forces, also spoke of Harry's kind nature, specifically his dedication to bettering the lives of those less fortunate. Jaco wrote: "Opinions are the cheapest commodity in life because we all have one and are entitled to one! Let's not forget what Prince Harry has done for thousands of people around the world… He made a huge difference in my life and I will be forever grateful to him."

