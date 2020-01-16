The Countess of Wessex will turn 55 on Monday 20 January – and to celebrate, she's heading to Buckingham Palace. Prince Edward's wife will join her husband, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a royal reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit. Hosted by Prince William and Kate on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, the reception is for Heads of State and Government, their spouses or partners, delegates, members of UK government, and UK and African business figures.

Sophie will join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her husband at the summit

The UK-Africa Investment Summit will be held to demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the UK and Africa, to showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa, and to highlight the UK's commitment to supporting economic development in Africa, including through the creation of jobs and new partnerships. Alongside Heads of State and Government, the summit will bring together senior representatives from African countries, key multilateral agencies and high profile UK and African businesses.

William and Kate will formally receive the Heads of State and Government and their partners at the reception, followed by a group photograph of them with the Duke and Duchess alongside Sophie, Edward, and Princess Anne. Their royal highnesses will then join a reception in the state rooms of Buckingham Palace where William will make a short speech. It doesn't sound like a bad way to spend your birthday…

