The Duke of Cambridge suffered a case of mistaken identity during his royal visit to Bradford on Wednesday alongside the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William and Kate were being shown the extraordinary baking skills of one woman during their visit to the Khidmat Centres, which offers activities and workshops to help the most vulnerable people in the community, who had baked cupcakes with beautiful photos of the royal couple marking important milestones in their life. These included when the Duke and Duchess met, their marriage and the arrival of their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH VIDEO: Prince William mistakes a photo of himself for Princess Charlotte

But it was when William took a closer look at her efforts that he had to double-take as he couldn't tell if one photo was of himself as a child or his daughter Charlotte. Asking the woman, William queried: "Is that me? Doesn't it look like Charlotte?" To which an astonished Kate replied: "It looks so much like Charlotte." William then asked again: "Is that me?" Upon confirmation that the photo was indeed of him and not little Charlotte, he said: "Oh my goodness that looks just like Charlotte. It's incredible, I haven't seen that before. Very alike in similarity. Well done you that's a lot of hard work. Mary Berry would be very impressed right now. Incredible."

It's easy to see why William was mistaken

The royal couple visited Bradford to carry out their first joint engagements of the year. Prince William and Kate's first stop of the day was City Hall in Centenary Square to join a group of young people from across the community to hear about life in Bradford. The couple delighted members of the public as they stopped to chat to them before their next engagement. Their appearance comes shortly after Prince William attended crunch talks surrounding his brother Prince Harry's decision to step back as a senior royal.

Both William and Kate were shocked by the similarity

At the Khidmat Centres, William and Kate also joined a session involving groups supported by Better Start Bradford, which delivers over 20 projects to pregnant women and families under the age of four. One of the Duchess' main focuses is her Early Years initiative and the importance of supporting children and families from a young age.

