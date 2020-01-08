The clever way The Countess of Wessex accessorised her puffer jacket with heels and a belt Prince Edward's wife makes her puffer jacket look more interesting with simple tweaks...

Despite the fact that she was at a sporting event on Tuesday, the Countess of Wessex still pulled out all the stops when it came to her outfit. Sophie visited hockey players and observed a training session at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, Bisham, Marlow, in Buckinghamshire on Tuesday and dazzled onlookers in a gunmetal grey puffer coat, which she over a pair of green tailored trousers. Sounds quite simple, right? Well, the 54-year-old made the look her own by adding a leather belt which she wore over the belt and a pair of suede Mary Jane high heels by Penelope Chilvers. These two accessories made the look appear more feminine and dressy. Doesn't she look great?

Sophie teamed her puffer jacket with high heels and a belt - and it really worked

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has worn these particular heels, in fact, we would go as far to say they appear to be a favourite pair of the royal.

Lady Louise Windsor was also at the event

Sky high and with a distinctively retro feel, they look just as stylish teamed with a pretty dress as they do with skirts and trousers.

Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor was also at the event, and Louise even showcased her hockey skills as she practiced hitting and passing the ball with members of the women's team. The teenager dressed for the occasion in a sporty navy sweatshirt, teamed with pink cropped trousers and white trainers. Lately, we've noticed that the young royal has a stylish streak - and has been seen borrowing items from her mother's wardrobe, donning her mums Stella McCartney coat on Christmas Day. And who can blame her? The blonde ladies look to be a similar size, and sharing is caring after all. Not only that, but royals love to recycle their threads, so this fits in with the sustainable fashion movement, too.

