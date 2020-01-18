Was Prince Harry's low-key dinner with friends on Friday night a leaving do? Since we now know that the Prince is shortly due to return to his wife Meghan Markle in Canada, it seems his night out with pals was likely a farewell party before he leaves the UK to spend most of his time in North America. According to reports, Harry acted like a "normal" customer and spent around three hours at Brook House Pub in Fulham, which is owned by his friend Mark Dyer, whose son Jasper is Harry's godson. His outing came just one day before the Queen announced that he and Meghan will no longer use their HRH status and will no longer represent Her Majesty after the couple announced they are "stepping back" from royal duties.

On Saturday, The Queen has announced details of the agreement reached for Harry and Meghan and revealed that the couple have agreed to repay the £2.4million of taxpayers' money spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK home. In her statement, the Queen said: "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Harry will soon join Meghan and Archie in Canada, where the family will spend the majority of their time

Following the decision, Harry and Meghan will remain Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will be individually styled as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The couple will continue to support their private patronages but Harry will lose his military patronages and will no longer serve as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, representing the Queen.

He will step down as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving. He and Meghan will, however, retain their roles as President and Vice President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. There will, however, be a “period of transition” before all this comes into effect.

The couple have agreed to repay £2.4million of taxpayers' money spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage

A source told HELLO: "The discussions are ongoing. There has been an acceptance and understanding of what it is that the Sussexes want to achieve and a genuine desire to come up with a new way of working to support their wish for a more independent life. The issues are complicated," added the source, saying the agreement was the result of "detailed conversations between officials and members of the family. "They were all extremely friendly and constructive because the common goal was clear, as was the desire to reach a successful conclusion. Everyone is pleased to have got here today."

The changes will come into effect from the Spring and they will carry out further royal engagements in the UK before then. They will split their time between the UK and North America with the majority of the time in North America. The Prince of Wales will continue to offer "private financial support" to the couple, which may not necessarily be from his Duchy of Cornwall income. Their work will continue to be in support of Her Majesty around the Commonwealth.

