Princess Eugenie has returned to Instagram after a two-month absence to celebrate a very special anniversary – it's been two years since the royal announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank. Taking to social media, the 29-year-old shared a sweet snap of herself and her husband beaming at the camera, and added the caption: "On this day two years ago...Jack and I announced we were engaged."

Fans were delighted to see that the Princess was back on Instagram, and took to the comment section of Eugenie's post to say so. One wrote: "Ah, welcome back to Instagram. I hope you and Jack are doing well. You are an amazing person, philanthropist and Princess."

The pair celebrated their one year wedding anniversary in October, and shared sweet throwbacks to their 2018 wedding, including a video set to a voiceover of the pair exchanging vows. It even featured a time-lapse, footage of the finishing touches being added to the Eugenie's dress and wedding guests enjoying themselves at the reception!

Their ceremony took place on Friday 12 October in a star-studded ceremony, with their family and friends in attendance. The day was full of excitement for royal fans, who had lined the streets of Windsor to catch a glimpse of the guests and happy couple arriving at St George's Chapel, and later leaving, sharing their first kiss as a married couple on the chapel's steps.

Of course, Eugenie's arrival was one of the biggest moments from the wedding, with the royal bride looking stunning in a white dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, something she has been helping to raise awareness of over the years.

Other big moments included the arrival of Sarah Ferguson with maid-of-honour Princess Beatrice, and the sweet bridal party, who included Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy.

