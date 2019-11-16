Princess Eugenie shares hilarious throwback and fans are thrilled The royal has also been getting into the festive spirit recently

Princess Eugenie has shared a hilarious throwback picture of herself riding a sweet Shetland pony back in the 90s and fans can't get enough of the snap. A very small Eugenie can be seen sitting on the pony, kitted out in full dressage attire as she is lead around by a rope. But perhaps most hilariously of all, the royal looks unsure of herself and is pulling the funniest face we've seen in ages. Eugenie, 29, added the caption: "I guess someone wasn't too happy that day to be riding...Maybe it was my 90s oversized grown-up coat!"

Fans flocked to the comment section of the Instagram post to tell the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York just how much they loved the throwback. One wrote: "What a cute pic!" Another added: "So cute! What a face. Thank you for sharing."

Eugenie is a talented equestrian and has been riding for much of her life. She is often spotted trotting around the royal grounds alongside her father, Prince Andrew, and even the Queen herself.

Eugenie shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Earlier in the week, the princess got into the festive spirit and shared with her fans one of her favourite seasonal pastimes – watching the Christmas lights get switched on down Carnaby street! The royal shared a snap which showed a large lit-up tree covered with decorations in the shape of starfish, seahorses, and other sea creatures, alongside some more traditional green tinsel. Signs at the front of the tree read: "One ocean" and: "Carnaby Project Zero". Eugenie added the caption: "It's that time of year when lights are being turned on to celebrate the season. A very special installation of #CarnabyChristmas lights were switched on last week for @projectzero."

