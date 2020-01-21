Buckingham Palace to confirm how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be addressed in future It's all down to one detail

Prince Harry and Meghan made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family earlier this month and Buckingham Palace released details of the final agreement for their future on Saturday.

While the couple will no longer use their HRH status, Harry and Meghan will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. HELLO! understands that the way the Sussexes will be addressed is still to be confirmed.

Harry and Meghan at Canada House

It was previously revealed that they will be individually styled as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but according to reports, this is said to be incorrect. The problem relates to the comma because in the past, only divorced royal women have been styled this way – for example, Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York. Confirmation from Buckingham Palace on how Harry and Meghan will be addressed in future is expected in the coming days.

The Duke was reunited with his wife and eight-month-old son Archie in Canada on Monday night, after carrying out meetings in London. Harry was pictured disembarking from a plane in Vancouver and walking to a waiting car. Meghan and Archie are believed to have been staying on Vancouver Island since the Duchess returned to Canada, following the Sussexes' shock announcement.

