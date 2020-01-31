Princess Diana's astrologer reveals what's in store for Harry and Meghan as they officially step down this spring "There are further far-reaching changes to come. This is only the start," says Debbie Frank

Royal astrologer Debbie Frank reveals what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can expect this spring as they officially step back from the royal family. In her exclusive HELLO! column, she writes: "The royals are always hugely impacted by eclipses: major happenings such as Princess Diana and Prince Charles getting married, the birth of both Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Diana's death all occurred very close to eclipses which since ancient times have always reflected epic events.

"This is why, when I looked at the royal stars for 2020 in December of 2019 I was able to call the high voltage shock-waves that activated Meghan and Harry's departure as senior royals. Not only was there an eclipse on January 10th directly on the charts of Meghan, Harry, Kate and William but two big planets of transformation were pairing up on the marriage angle of Meghan's chart that links directly with the Queen. I realised something huge was about to kick-off that would rock the royal status quo.

"I anticipated they would not be part of the royal structure but break away as a power couple in their own right but negotiations would be tough – and indeed they ended with Harry and Meghan not achieving their desired aim of being part-time royals, but gaining their freedom instead.

The Sussexes have relocated to Canada with baby Archie

"Pluto can act like a wrecking-ball, toppling even deeply entrenched set-ups and acting as a catalyst for new ways to emerge. Meghan is the bombshell designed to blast through the royal family, which is now forced to re-group. Since Pluto will stay in this position for much of 2020, there are further far-reaching changes to come. This is only the start… The hope is that Harry and Meghan can emerge as a power couple in their own right.

"Part of Meghan's raison d'etre is communication – she needs to be a voice and as Uranus activates her powers of communication this year, she needs to make herself heard. She will talk about controversial issues this Spring. The Virgo Full Moon on March 9 connects her Venus and Harry's Sun in Virgo with the effect of upping their public profile again. Late March brings a ground-breaking conjunction between Mars and Pluto on her marriage angle – it is as if the couple are set to collide with the 'powers that be' in the establishment, so Meghan will be fighting her corner.

The end of 2020 could see another baby on the way for Meghan

"However, there are definitely some bright lights overhead for the Duchess of Sussex in late Spring when generous, expansive Jupiter will put her marriage onto a happier footing as she and Harry go global and they magic up the success that creates a strong pathway for their future.

"2020 produces some setbacks and delays which require Meghan to process and wait rather than forge ahead with her goals, particularly in May when Venus goes retrograde and she has to re-visit the past. Then its onto the next eclipse on July 5 in Capricorn which again ripples across all the royal family and brings the January royal family issues up to the surface again.

"The rest of 2020 is packed with significant cosmic pointers that challenge Meghan to stay on track with her visions and dreams. She's certainly highly visible and in December there's a real sense of cutting with the past, perhaps another baby on the way and relief from having navigated a hugely transformational period."

