The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton marked her 65th birthday on Friday and her party supplies company gave their social media followers a glimpse into her celebrations. Party Pieces shared a sweet photo of an iced cake with a picture of Carole holding one of the company's inflatable light sabers printed on it and candles to mark her milestone age.

The birthday cake was surrounded by a buffet of treats, including brownies, crisps, a quiche and a plate of fruit. A second image gave fans a look inside the company's beautiful headquarters with its exposed beams and brickwork. A pink and rose gold balloon arch was the centrepiece of the room, accompanied by matching tassel garlands, gold table confetti and a string of fairylights.

The Instagram caption read: "We’ve set up the office for a very special 65th birthday! We think we did a good job, but how about you? Got a party set up you’re proud of? Share it with us! We’d love to see what you guys do with your party pieces! (Okay, we’re going to tuck into the party nibbles now, YUM!)."

Carole founded Party Pieces in 1987, working out of a studio in the family's garden. The business got a boost two years later after flyers for the business were distributed with the Red House book club and Carole and husband Michael Middleton moved the company to a brand new headquarters in Hungerford, only to outgrow it soon after. In 1993, Party Pieces took over Childs Court farm in Yattendon, which was transformed from dilapidated barns and cattle sheds into a shiny new head office.

Carole and Michael in Sandringham

Last year, Carole's middle child Pippa Middleton threw a bash at her Chelsea home for her mother's 64th birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted arriving at the party, wearing a red floaty off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress.

Carole and Michael spent Christmas in St. Barts with Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their one-year-old son Arthur, along with James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet. Kate's parents joined the royals at Sandringham in early January for the Duchess' 38th birthday celebrations.

