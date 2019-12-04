Carole Middleton shares rare glimpse inside her beautiful office We're not sure we'd get much work done in an office so cosy...

Party Pieces, the party supplies company owned by Carole Middleton, has posted a photo on social media that offers fans an exciting glimpse inside Carole's beautiful office. In the photo, shared on Instagram, the Duchess of Cambridge's mother can be seen decorating a Christmas tree, and in the background the 64-year-old's sophisticated workspace can be seen.

Complete with wooden beams and a beige colour scheme, Carole has opted for beautiful bare brick walls to keep the vibe cosy, and chic wooden blinds to keep the sunlight off her computer screens.

Party Pieces shared the photo on Instagram

The caption on the fabulous photo reads: "Working next door to a Christmas Tree farm means we had the pick of the best Xmas trees! #yattendonestates. Fairy lights, wooden ornaments, and the ever-important glittery baubles! There’s even a sneaky elf hidden somewhere in the branches!"

Carole has previously revealed that all of her children have helped with her company's success

Carole launched Party Pieces in 1987 and has continued to grow the business over the past 30 years with the support of her husband Michael. Carole decided to set up Party Pieces after finding it hard looking for party bag essentials for daughters Kate and Pippa, and started it while pregnant with son James.

As well as having a range of supplies for occasions such as children's and adult's birthdays, baby showers and hen parties, the business has a full selection of wedding accessories.

Talking to Good Housekeeping magazine in 2018, the Party Pieces founder revealed that all her children have helped her business grow, with Kate taking charge of the First Birthday brand. She said: "My children have all worked for the business. Catherine started the First Birthday brand – she chose the products and looked after all the imagery and the catalogue production. Pippa set up the blog, as we didn’t have one. James came up with the idea of personalised cakes and got them off the ground for us."

Even now that all Carole's children are leading busy lives, they still take a keen interest in the family business. Carole said: "Because they all grew up with me working, Party Pieces has been very much part of our lives and what we talked about. I still ask their advice and say 'What do you think of this?'"

