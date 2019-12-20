Kate Middleton's mother Carole shows off her fun side in rare video The Duchess of Cambridge's mum is the founder of Party Pieces

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton has given her social media followers a behind-the-scenes look at her office, as she gets ready for the festive season.

The Party Pieces founder, 64, showed off her fun side as she and chief executive Steven Bentwood enacted a play fight with the company's 99p inflatable space sabers, to coincide with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Carole wore a black jumper with berry-coloured trousers as she wielded a blue space saber, in front of a Christmas tree with silver decorations.

READ: Carole Middleton babysits George, Charlotte and Louis while Prince William and Kate attend reception

The post on Party Pieces' Instagram account was captioned: "We’re so excited about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing today! Carole and Steven even battled it out with two of our inflatable space sabers during the Party Pieces Christmas lunch this week!"

Carole founded Party Pieces, which sells party supplies and accessories, in 1987, working out of a studio in the family's garden. The business got a boost two years later after flyers for the business were distributed with the Red House book club and Carole and husband Michael Middleton moved the company to a brand new headquarters in Hungerford, only to outgrow it soon after. In 1993, Party Pieces took over Childs Court farm in Yattendon, which was transformed from dilapidated barns and cattle sheds into a shiny new head office.

MORE: Pippa and Carole Middleton enjoy mother-daughter night out in London

Carole with Kate and Princess Charlotte at the King's Cup regatta

In an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2018, Carole revealed that her three children Kate, Pippa and James Middleton have all been involved in the family business. She said: "Catherine started the First Birthday brand – she chose the products and looked after all the imagery and the catalogue production. Pippa set up the blog, as we didn’t have one. James came up with the idea of personalised cakes and got them off the ground for us.

"Because they all grew up with me working, Party Pieces has been very much part of our lives and what we talked about. I still ask their advice and say 'What do you think of this?'"

Earlier this month, Carole showed just how much of a doting grandmother she is after she was spotted driving to Kensington Palace to look after her three grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate and husband Prince William were busy attending the Queen's white-tie Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.