Pippa Middleton joined by brother James and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet on family holiday in St Barts The Duchess of Cambridge's family have been abroad during the festive period

Pippa Middleton looked relaxed as she enjoyed a beach day in St. Barts during a family holiday over the festive period. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, 36, wearing a stylish grey striped Asceno bikini, was spotted running across the sand to dive headfirst into the sea on the Caribbean island.

Mum-of-one Pippa soaked up the sun with her husband, hedge fund manager James Matthews, who sported blue swim shorts. His parents, Robert and Jane, own the five-star luxury resort Eden Rock in St. Barts and the Middletons have been spotted holidaying there in recent years.

Pippa enjoyed a swim

The couple were joined by Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her younger brother James and his fiancée Alizee Thenet. James, 32, announced his engagement to the French financial analyst in October, after a year of dating. Just weeks after announcing their happy news, James revealed that he is looking ahead to the big day. "We are in the phase before we start planning everything, just enjoying the process," he told Vanity Fair Spain. "The trip we are going to undertake together, as a team. And that's fine." Bride-to-be Alizee wore a striped swimsuit as she paddled in the shallows, while her future husband donned a pink shirt and white tailored shorts.

James and Alizee joined the Middletons on holiday

Meanwhile, Pippa and James' son Arthur celebrated his first birthday in October and Kate's sister revealed in her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend magazine that she likes to take the tot to her local baby gym.

Carole, James and Alizee enjoyed a beach day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Christmas with the Queen and other members of the royal family in Sandringham. The couple's eldest children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, made their debut at the church service on the day, while Prince Louis, who is only 19-months-old, remained at home. Prince William and Kate spent Christmas with the Middletons in Bucklebury in 2012 and 2016; Carole and Michael also joined the royals in Sandringham in 2017.

