The Duchess of Cambridge encourages children to 'find your brave' as part of new mental health campaign Prince William and his wife are passionate about child mental health

The Duchess of Cambridge has released a message encouraging young people to open up about their mental health. It was written to commemorate the start of Children's Mental Health Week, which was launched in 2015 by charity Place2Be and which this year focuses on the theme of "find your brave". The Duchess, who is royal patron of the charity, wrote: "For many children today, the world can feel a scary and daunting place. While we might not always feel brave inside, even the smallest act - such as sharing a worry or asking for help - can be incredibly courageous."



The mum-of-three's statement went on: "Helping children to feel confident about seeking support can have a transformational impact on their lives. Being able to try new things and push ourselves outside of our comfort zone are important skills that can build children's resilience and self-esteem.



"Learning these skills early in life can give children tools to cope with future challenges they may face in adulthood. Our long-term ambition is to bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. I'd love schools and families across the country to take part in the week to help children and young people to 'find their brave'."

Kate is passionate about children's health and wellbeing

Catherine Roche, chief executive of Place2Be, added: "This week, schools across the UK are helping pupils understand what it means to be brave. Life often throws challenges our way, and it's important that children of all ages know it's not a weakness to speak up or ask for help. We are delighted that our Royal Patron is once again offering her support for the campaign. Around three children in every class have a mental health problem, so it's vital that we reach as many people as possible with this important message."

Last month, Kate launched Five Big Questions on the Under Fives, a national poll conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of the Royal Foundation to give the public a say on the most important issues of raising young children. As the mother of Princes George, six, and Louis, one, and Princess Charlotte, four, the wellbeing of young children is a concern close to the Duchess' heart, and the focus of much of her work.

