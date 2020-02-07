The two ways Princess Beatrice's nuptials won't be a typical royal wedding It will be much more intimate

Buckingham Palace confirmed details about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding on Friday. The nuptials will take place on Friday 29 May at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with a reception to be hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

WATCH: Five facts about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo

However, the nuptials will be different to that of previous royal weddings – HELLO! understands there was never any intention for the wedding to be televised and there will be no carriage procession. Instead, the newlyweds will travel the short distance between the Chapel Royal and Buckingham Palace by car.

READ: Prince Andrew confirmed to give daughter Princess Beatrice away on her wedding day

Harry and Meghan during the carriage procession

In recent years, the public has been able to watch the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Each of the newlyweds have greeted members of the public during a carriage procession, following their ceremonies at Westminster Abbey in London and St George's Chapel in Windsor, respectively.

The Chapel Royal, where Prince George was christened, has capacity for around 150 guests, so Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's ceremony will be a lot more intimate than that of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel.

"It's going to feel very different to previous royal weddings," said a royal source. "It's very much their wish that it is more private. All of the arrangements are being made according to their wishes and it's more of an intimate, private atmosphere."

MORE: 6 royal couples who held their wedding receptions at Buckingham Palace like Princess Beatrice

The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace

It has been confirmed that the Duke of York will give his daughter away on her big day. The wedding, which is being funded privately, will follow three garden parties at the Palace, so the couple may even choose to use some of the facilities already set up for guests in the grounds.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have asked well-wishers kindly not to give them gifts, but instead to find out more about the work of young persons' charity Big Change and Cricket Brings Hope, an organisation that uses the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.