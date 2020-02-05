Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expected to tie the knot this spring, HELLO! understands. The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter is set to walk down the aisle this year and HELLO! believes the wedding will take place on Friday 29 May, but Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm the wedding date.

The venue for the royal wedding is also still to be confirmed by the palace but there are reports that the Queen has offered to host Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. This would be the first celebration at the monarch's official London residence since Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in April 2011.

Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank were married at St George's Chapel in October 2018 – the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Property developer Edoardo proposed to Beatrice in September 2019 during a romantic weekend away in the groom-to-be's native Italy. The statement from the palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

The couple said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

