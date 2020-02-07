Prince Andrew confirmed to give daughter Princess Beatrice away on her wedding day Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will marry on 29 May

The Duke of York will give his daughter Princess Beatrice away on her wedding day, it has been confirmed. Prince Andrew's eldest daughter will marry fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The official statement read: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

Beatrice and Edoardo will marry in May

The Chapel Royal has capacity for around 150 guests, so the ceremony will be a lot more intimate than that of Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018.

"It's going to feel very different to previous royal weddings," said a royal source. "It's very much their wish that it is more private. All of the arrangements are being made according to their wishes and it's more of an intimate, private atmosphere."

HELLO! also understands there was never any intention for the wedding to be televised and there will be no carriage procession. Instead the newlyweds will travel the short distance between the Chapel Royal and Buckingham Palace by car.

Beatrice at Eugenie's wedding in 2018

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have asked well-wishers kindly not to give them gifts, but instead to find out more about the work of young persons' charity Big Change and Cricket Brings Hope, an organisation that uses the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda.

Details of the couple's bridal party have not been confirmed yet, but it's thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis may be chosen to be a bridesmaid and page boys. Just like previous royal brides, Princess Beatrice is likely to keep her wedding dress designer under wraps until the big day.

