The 3 bizarre items King Charles can't travel without

King Charles' bizarre list of items he can't travel without
Royals are constantly travelling between their estates as well as to and from engagements, so it's hardly no surprise that they don't exactly travel light.

Georgia Weir
2 minutes ago
Deciding what to bring and what to leave behind when you're travelling can sometimes feel impossible. And it appears that dilemma becomes all the more complex when you're a royal. According to author Tom Bower, King Charles is said to never leave home without certain luxuries and amenities. Writing in his bestselling book, Rebel King, Tom revealed the swathe of eclectic belongings the King ferried with him during a visit to the Northeast of England. 

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills" event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House© Getty Images
According to the author, the King often travels with his very own bed, whiskey and even a stash of luxury toilet rolls. Bower wrote: "He [The King] sent his staff ahead a day early with a truck carrying furniture to replace the perfectly appropriate fittings in the guest rooms. And not just the odd chest of drawers: the truck contained nothing less than Charles and Camilla’s complete bedrooms, including the prince’s orthopaedic bed, along with his own linen. 

"His staff had also made sure to pack a small radio, Charles’s own lavatory seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort lavatory paper, Laphroaig whisky and bottled water (for both bedrooms), plus two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands." 

King Charles walking with a walking stick© Getty Images
King Charles' particular diet 

As well as furniture, linen and whiskey, Tom noted that Charles is also said to travel with his own organic food. The King, who has previously revealed that he's fish and meat-free for two days a week, and dairy-free one day a week, has very specific diet requirements. Tom Quinn, who writes the bestseller Yes Ma'am, which chronicles the history of the royal servants, revealed Charles' stipulations when it comes to his eggs. 

Tom wrote: "He [the King] had never once cooked his own eggs and muffins. Because, like many people, Charles is fussy about how his own eggs are cooked, and because eggs are notoriously difficult to get just right, he insists that six eggs should be cooked so that at least two will be just as he likes them." 

Prince Charles And The Duchess Of Cornwall, On An Official Visit To Italy Attend A Slow Food Reception, In Rome.© Mark Cuthbert
The King famously doesn't eat lunch and also avoids meat and fish on certain days of the week

As well as this, Charles famously does not eat lunch. The royal's abnormal eating pattern has even been acknowledged by Clarence House in a list of 70 facts released for the King's (formerly Prince Charles) 70th birthday. Without explanation, number 20 on the list is: "The Prince does not eat lunch."

