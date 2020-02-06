How pretty did Crown Princess Victoria look in her oversized white jacket at the 2020 People and Culture festival? While the rest of us either consider freezing for the sake of fashion or opt for hundreds of layers in a bid to keep warm, the Swedish royal has given us a lesson in chic winter dressing. And she makes it look so simple!

Smiling for pictures as she wandered around STIGA Sports Arena in Sweden, Victoria wore a slouchy wintery white coat that is reminiscent of the teddy coats and oversized blazers that have been hugely popular this season. From Swedish brand Toteme, the wool and cashmere-blend jacket - known as 'Annecy' - has a loose, boxy fit without any fastenings. Combined with its plain colour, it's the perfect item to pair any outfit, from leather trousers to jeans, so it is worth the £650 pricetag. Plus, all sizes are in stock so happy shopping, ladies!

Toteme white coat, £650 @ Net-A-Porter

The mother-of-two teamed it with deep grey checked trousers, a plain white blouse and black leather boots from Gianvito Rossi for a relaxed yet elegant look. With such a simple outfit, she could easily accessorise with hoop earrings, a long silver necklace and a black Valentino shoulder bag that featured a gold chain strap and black studs.

Black leather boots, £720, Gianvito Rossi @ Net-A-Porter

The People and Culture festival, of which Victoria is a patron, is a three-day event that aims to highlight the importance of art and culture in the development of democracy and society via talks and seminars. It follows the exciting announcement the Swedish Palace made last week, in which it unveiled The Princess Estelle Cultural Foundation. Named after Princess Estelle, seven, who is the eldest child of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, the foundation has been set up to promote cultural activities in the country. Part of the announcement explained that Prince Daniel will sit on the board of directors and the foundation's activities will be financed through private donations.

