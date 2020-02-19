Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway shared a sweet selfie with her husband Crown Prince Haakon this week, as the pair enjoyed a ski break. In the candid pictures, the heir to Norway's throne kisses his wife on the head as she beams for the camera. The pair are both wrapped up in snow gear, with Mette-Marit wearing an orange knitted beanie hat and oversized sunglasses. Her dazzling diamond engagement ring can be seen on her left hand, as she puts one arm around her husband.

In a second image, the royal is smiling as the wind whips snow around her. She captioned the post: "It makes you happy to see ten metres here in the wind." The Norwegian royal family are renowned for their love of skiing and Mette-Marit previously shared a video of her eldest son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, showing off his skills on the slopes during their Christmas break in Uvdal.

Mette-Marit married Crown Prince Haakon in August 2001 at Oslo Cathedral, with the bride wearing a cream crepe and tulle wedding dress, designed by Ove Harder Finseth. The Prince of Wales and the Earl and Countess of Wessex were among the royals present at the ceremony.

Mette-Marit and Haakon on their wedding day

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit share two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, born in 2004, and Prince Sverre Magnus, who arrived the following year. The Skaugum estate, in the Asker municipality, is the family's official residence.

The prince is the only son of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway and is the younger brother of Princess Martha Louise. King Harald, 82, ascended the throne in January 1991 after the death of his father Olav V.

