Queen Letizia just wore a Cos jumper dress with a pair of thigh-high boots and wow, the perfect fashion combo The Spanish Queen knows how to impress...

Does Queen Letizia ever put a fashion foot wrong? We’d argue not - and she proved us right this week when she wore a gorgeous black knitted jumper dress paired with knee-high boots. Attending an awards ceremony in Madrid, the Spanish royal opted for a belted Cos dress with the thigh-high Steve Madden boots, and wore her straight hair loose around her shoulders. The result has to be one of our favourite looks of hers yet.

The exact knitted dress she wore from Cos is sadly no longer available, but luckily the high street has lots of similar styles, and the best part about this look is that it’s truly timeless, so you can afford to invest in something that will last. Whether you add a belt or wear it loose, it’s bound to bring in compliments.

Ribbed knitted midi dress, £39.50, M&S

Relaxed knitted dress, £79, Arket

As for her boots, we can’t think of a more classic find than black knee-high suede.

Boots, £110, Aldo

Queen Letizia often wears more affordable fashion buys, including the ring she’s hardly ever seen without. The 47-year-old wears it on multiple different fingers and often she chooses not to wear any other rings at the same time, instead allowing the piece to stand out - as it should!

The sterling silver ring is actually from Karen Hallam; a Spanish brand set up by a designer originally from London. And the best part? It’s only €90 - or £75.

Sterling silver signature ring, €90, Karen Hallam

Queen Letizia often champions Spanish brands when she can, which means we’re regularly scouring the likes of Zara and Mango in the hopes of spying a bargain with the royal seal of approval. Catch you in the shops!

