You won't believe what this royal couple dressed up as for Halloween Halloween has officially kicked off

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and her husband Prince Haakon of Norway dressed up as two cult characters from director Wes Anderson's film, The Royal Tenenbaums. Princess Mette-Marit was dressed as Gwyneth Paltrow's character, Margot Tenenbaum while Prince Haakon donned a Richie Tenenbaum outfit, who is Margot's brother in the award-winning film and played by Luke Wilson.

WATCH: Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The mother-of-three shared the impressive picture on Instagram, and needless to say, fans were delighted by the pair's get-up. Many royal fans flocked to the comment section to praise the royal couple by writing: "My favourite!" "Fantastic!" and "Beautiful couple!"

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares rare never before seen photo

Princess Mette-Marit shared the snap on Instagram

Princess Mette-Marit and her husband aren't the only royals to be celebrating Halloween on Thursday. Princess Eugenie shared a never before seen snap of herself when she was a little girl standing next to a clown in full makeup, and again, royal fans were delighted, writing: "So sweet!" and: "Little Eugenie! How sweet."

MORE: The Crown's Olivia Colman meets real life royalty

Wes Anderson's 2001 indie film is a favourite among critics and film buffs alike, so clearly the princess and her husband have impeccable taste when it comes to movies. Starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Stiller, the plot follows an eccentric American family who are reunited in their gigantic New York home and forced to spend time with each other. Gwyneth's character in particular is known for being a Halloween favourite, and many stars have dressed up as Margot in the past including Kelly Osbourne. We can't wait to see what adorable outfits Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon's two children opted for!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.