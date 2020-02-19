Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their last known royal engagement - details The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last joint public event will be Mountbatten Music Festival on 7 March

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last official royal engagements will take place in March, with the couple's time as senior working royals coming to an official end on the 31st. They will return from Canada next week ahead of a busy few days. Prince Harry is set to attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on 28 February alongside Jon Bon Jovi while both Harry and Meghan will be present at the Endeavour Fund Awards on 5 March, which recognises wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans who have used sport as part of their recovery.

On 6 March, Harry will attend the official opening of the Silverstone Experience alongside racing driver Lewis Hamilton and the couple will both go to the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall the following day. This event showcases the talents of military musicians from the Royal Marines, who will entertain the crowd with a range of musical styles. A spokesperson for the Sussexes also confirmed that Meghan will mark International Women's Day on 8 March, with no further official outings announced at this time.

The couple will transition out of royal life on 1 April

After 1 April, the couple will no longer represent the Queen at home or abroad and will split their time between the UK and North America. Harry and Meghan announced in January that they no longer wished to be senior working members of the Royal Family, although they had initially hoped to represent the monarch in some capacity. It is not yet known whether they will be able to continue to use the brand Sussex Royal, which they use for their Instagram account and website.

This week, a royal source told HELLO! that the topic was still being considered, saying: "As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal', in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing. As part of the process to transition The Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter - planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organisation. Details will be shared in due course."

